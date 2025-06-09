Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fagerson becomes first injury casualty for Lions as Bealham called up for Australia rugby tour

AP |
Jun 09, 2025 04:06 PM IST

Fagerson becomes first injury casualty for Lions as Bealham called up for Australia rugby tour

DUBLIN — Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia because of injury on Monday, with Ireland international Finlay Bealham called up as a replacement.

HT Image
HT Image

It adds to the growing concerns about the tighthead prop situation with the Lions, because Tadhg Furlong is nursing a calf injury and Will Stuart will only link up late with the squad as he is playing for Bath in the English Premiership final on Saturday.

The players in the Lions squad who are not still involved in club duties have assembled in Dublin and will travel to Portugal on Tuesday for a six-day training camp.

Fagerson will miss out because of a calf injury so Bealham becomes the 16th Ireland player in the 38-man group.

“It’s tough on Zander to miss out so close to the tour," Lions coach Andy Farrell said, “but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group. This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that.”

England players Jamie George — a hooker and two-time Lions tourist — and Asher Opoku-Fordjour — a 20-year-old prop with one international cap to his name — will travel to Portugal to train with the squad but haven't officially been added to the group.

Before heading Down Under, the Lions will play Argentina in a match in Dublin on June 20.

In Australia, the Lions will play three tests against the Wallabies, along with six more games — against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, an Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV, and a First Nations and Pasifika XV.

rugby: /hub/rugby

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Fagerson becomes first injury casualty for Lions as Bealham called up for Australia rugby tour
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On