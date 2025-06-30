Farrell expects Reds to be 'big step up' for Lions

Maro Itoje will captain a vastly changed British and Irish Lions for their second Australian match against Queensland Reds, with head coach Andy Farrell expecting the clash to be "a big step up". HT Image

Tour skipper Itoje takes the armband from hooker Dan Sheehan, who is rested for the match in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Only fly-half Finn Russell has been retained from the starting XV that crushed Western Force 54-7 last weekend, a game that proved costly for veteran scrum-half Tomos Williams.

The Welshman hobbled off with a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the rest of the nine-game tour.

Scotland's Ben White has been called up in his place with Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park making his Lions debut at scrum-half against the Reds.

Farrell said injuries and team changes were inevitable on such a tight schedule.

"This is proper touring, isn't it? Games are coming thick and fast, three games in eight days, and it keeps on rolling after that," he said.

"Being adaptable is the key."

While the Lions were dominant winners against Western Force, Farrell is expecting a tougher assignment from a Reds team coached by Les Kiss, who will take over as Wallabies boss from Joe Schmidt next year.

"They're a great side. I mean, that's obvious if you've watched the games, not just this year, but last year as well," he said.

"Les has done a fantastic job with them to play a great brand of rugby and are able to play in many different ways.

"So this will be 100 percent a big step up for us on Wednesday night. Any side that Les coaches, he's always going to be very well prepared."

Itoje will start in the second-row alongside fellow Englishman Ollie Chessum.

They will pack down behind a front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and tight-head Will Stuart.

Jack Conan gets his first start of the tour at No.8 and is joined in the back row by Tom Curry and Jac Morgan.

Hugo Keenan gets the nod at full-back, supported by wings Tommy Freeman and Duhan van der Merwe, while Bundee Aki and Huw Jones form a new centre partnership.

When the two sides met in 2013, the Lions won 22-12.

British and Irish Lions :

Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Jac Morgan, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje ; Will Stuart, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Garry Ringrose

