Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

FC Salzburg defeats CF Pachuca 2-1 in a tense Club World Cup opener

AP |
Jun 19, 2025 08:04 AM IST

FC Salzburg defeats CF Pachuca 2-1 in a tense Club World Cup opener

Cincinnati — Karim Onisiwo scored a tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute to lead FC Salzburg to a 2-1 victory over CF Pachuca in a Club World Cup Group H game on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Oscar Gloukh, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored in the 42nd minute for Salzburg in a game played in front of a crowd of 5,282 at TQL Stadium.

The game was delayed more than an hour after the start of the second half due to lightning in the area.

When play resumed, Pachuca tied the game quickly on a goal by Bryan Gonzalez barely a minute after play resumed.

Pachuca captain Salomon Rondón had a number of chances, including one that hit the edge of the crossbar in the 31st minute, but was ultimately saved by the 18-year-old goalie Christian Zawieschitzky, who was making his Salzburg debut.

The attendance was a major drop compared to Sunday's Bayern-Auckland match on Sunday that drew a crowd of 21,152.

When Salzburg substituted Onisiwo for Edmund Baidoo in the second half, and he wound up scoring the winning goal.

With a 2-0 victory, Salzburg rose to the top of Group H heading into its match against Al Hilal on Sunday. Pachuca fell to the bottom ahead of its match against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"We will keep working and move forward and do our best to damage control." - Jaime Lozano, CF Pachuca manager.

“We have a young team, but young doesn’t mean inexperience. I think we have a lot of players who’ve played a lot of games, and football has changed a bit. ... I think what’s important for us is that all the agreements we make beforehand that we stick to them during the game. I think overall, we did that. But of course it was a tough game. They made it difficult for us, but I also think that we showed a lot of character. ... We showed the character that we needed to and found the extra willpower." - Jacob Rasmussen, FC Salzburg defender.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / FC Salzburg defeats CF Pachuca 2-1 in a tense Club World Cup opener
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On