A fearless Australia stunned the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in a chaotic third Test interrupted by lightning Saturday to deny them a series whitewash in a huge confidence-boost for Joe Schmidt's side. Fearless Wallabies stun weary Lions to win third Test 22-12

In bouts of torrential rain at Sydney's Stadium Australia, the hosts went to the break with an 8-0 lead after an eighth-minute try before showing steely nerve to finish the job.

Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen both dotted down to put them 15-0 clear.

The Wallabies had thrown away an 18-point advantage to lose the second Test in heartbreaking fashion last week, but learned their lesson.

They largely controlled the contest in front of 80,312 fans, swift at the breakdown and with plenty of attacking flair despite atrocious conditions.

There was a lot of collateral damage, with Lions skipper Maro Itoje and Australia's Tom Lynagh both failing concussion tests and Lions lock James Ryan stretchered off after being knocked out making a tackle.

Adding to the drama, the teams were forced from the field two minutes into the second half because of a lightning warning in the area, with play suspended for 35 minutes.

Victory ensured the Lions' six-week visit ended in disappointment after winning all eight previous tour games.

It included a comfortable 27-19 first Test triumph in Brisbane before clinching a controversial 29-26 series-winning victory last week in Melbourne in the last minute.

That loss was gut-wrenching for Australia, but they rallied despite a slew of injuries to bank the biggest win of Schmidt's tenure.

In doing so, they denied the Lions a first unbeaten series since 1974 and gave themselves a huge lift heading into the Rugby Championship this month.

In a statement of intent, Lions coach Andy Farrell resisted resting any of his big guns despite the Test being a dead rubber.

In contrast, Australia were forced into five changes, four of them injury-related with forwards Rob Valetini, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki and wing Harry Potter all unavailable.

With the series already lost, Australia was playing for pride and as the rain belted down they were full of intent, crossing for an early try.

Following a period of pressure on the Lions line, they went wide on a penalty advantage with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii flicking a pass to wing Pietsch who dived over in the corner.

Lynagh failed to add the extras, but it was a psychological boost for Australia.

With the packs slipping and sliding in the grim conditions, the Lions were frustrated, unable to launch any sustained attacks with Australia winning a host of turnovers to keep the pressure on.

Scrum-half Nic White, in his final Test before retiring, was everywhere, leading the line as Australia pressed for another try.

After failing to breach the Lions defence, they finally opted for three points with Lynagh nailing a simple penalty kick.

Australia picked up where they left off after the lightning break, with Jorgensen gathering and streaking clear when Bundee Aki fumbled the ball on 54 minutes.

Ben Donaldson converted to stretch their lead to 15-0, but the Lions woke up and Welshman Jac Morgan crashed over for a converted try to pile the pressure back on.

A yellow card to Ronan Kelleher with 12 minutes deflated the Lions and the Wallabies pounced again with Tate McDermott crossing to seal the win.

