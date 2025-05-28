Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
FedEx Cup finale at East Lake goes to a 72-hole shootout where everyone starts from scratch

AP |
May 28, 2025 05:00 AM IST

DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA Tour voted to overhaul the season-ending Tour Championship so that all 30 players start from scratch and the low score on a tougher East Lake course wins the FedEx Cup.

The change is effective this year, with more tweaks still in the works. The announcement Tuesday evening followed a PGA Tour board vote and a meeting of the Player Advisory Council that has been trying for more than six months to find a solution.

The primary goal was to get rid of the staggered start that none of the players seemed to like.

Since 2019, the leader of the FedEx Cup going to East Lake started at 10-under par before the tournament even began. That gave him a two-shot lead over the No. 2 player, and a staggered from there until the last five players who qualified for the 30-man field were at even par.

Now it will effectively be a 72-hole shootout — everyone starts at even par, just like any other tournament — with FedEx Cup going to the winner.

Still to be announced is the prize fund. Scottie Scheffler received a $25 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup last year. The tour indicated the bonus money would be distributed more evenly to account for all 30 players — regardless of their position — have the same chance of winning.

Another key to the changes is East Lake, with players wanting the strongest test possible to decide the FedEx Cup champion. ___

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

