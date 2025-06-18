Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

AP |
Jun 18, 2025 08:41 AM IST

Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Tuesday night after leading all players in goals scored to help the Florida Panthers win a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

HT Image
HT Image

Bennett scored 15 goals during a postseason run that culminated with a victory in Game 6 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers. He also was a factor physically by making big hits, crowding the crease and knocking goaltender Stuart Skinner and other opponents off their game.

“Everyone looks at the goals and rightfully so, but it’s everything he does, even away from the puck," teammate Seth Jones said. “His physical presence out there, his 200-foot game, the way he plays away from the puck defensively, how he is on face-offs, I think it’s the complete package we’re lucky to have. It’s been a big part of our success. He puts a lot of teams, a lot of defensemen on their heels out there.”

Bennett could parlay his massive postseason success into a lucrative contract as a free agent whether he re-signs with Florida or goes elsewhere. The 28-year-old said it has “actually been pretty easy” to set aside his pending free agency and uncertain future.

“Competing for a Stanley Cup has always been my goal and my passion, and what I’ve wanted to do,” Bennett said before Game 6. “That’s just my focus. That’s all I want, and it’s been quite easy to just not even think about what’s to come. I mean, yeah, it’s really just a singular focus and that’s how I’ve tried to handle it.”

Bennett contributed to back-to-back goals in Game 1 by standing in front of and falling onto Skinner, and he made a big hit on Vasily Podkolzin and scored seconds later in Florida's Game 3 victory. All series, he was in the middle of the action.

“Physical player, incredible speed and then the hands to finish,” coach Paul Maurice said.

In a lot of ways, Bennett embodies Panthers hockey: hard-nosed, tough, willing to mix it up and also skilled enough to take advantage of mistakes.

“He does it all — it’s fun to watch,” fourth-liner Jonah Gadjovich said. “He's throwing huge hits, he’s playing hard defensively, working pucks in the corners, getting to the net, and obviously scoring a ton of goals. ... He’s one of the leaders on the team, someone that we can all get behind.”

NHL playoffs: /hub/stanley-cup and /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On