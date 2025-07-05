Substitute Hercules scored his second goal in as many second-half appearances to lift Fluminense into the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Al Hilal on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Fluminense eliminate Al Hilal to reach Club World Cup semis

Martinelli also scored late in the first half to continue a fabulous tournament for the Rio de Janeiro club and Brazil overall. Tuesday's semifinal could be an all-Brazilian affair if Palmeiras defeat Chelsea in Friday night's second quarterfinal in Philadelphia.

Al Hilal exits despite a fourth tournament goal for striker Marcos Leonardo, who was in for the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Saudi side was the last from Asia remaining, having pulled off the tournament's biggest upset with a 4-3, extra-time victory over Manchester City in the second round on Monday.

Hercules put Fluminense in front for good in the 70th when he was rewarded for his own persistence.

After his first long-range shot was deflected high into the air, he continued his run forward as teammate Samuel Xavier won the next header.

It landed at the feet of Hercules, whose wonderful first touch put him in shooting position before his second sent a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, prompting jubilation from yet another pro-Brazilian crowd at this tournament.

Al Hilal pressured Fluminense in the dying stages, but couldn't create a clear look on Fabio's goal.

Martinelli put Fluminense in front in the 40th minute on a brilliant strike. His first touch took Gabriel Fuentes' pass beyond a charging Al Hilal defender, and his second unleashed a ferocious left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to the top right corner from about 15 yards.

A minute into first-half stoppage time, Fluminense keeper Fabio sprawled to his left to push Kalidou Koulibaly's powerful header beyond the post.

After nearly leveling before halftime, Koulibaly won another dangerous header six minutes into the second from a corner.

This time it landed at the feet of Leonardo, who balanced himself and scooped a finish from close range past Fabio and two defenders on the line.

It remained level four minutes later when Bounou sprawled to his right to take the ball off the feet of German Cano trying to round him on the dribble after intercepting a pass deep in the attacking half.

Liverpool FC and Portugal national team star Diogo Joto and his brother Andre Silva, who died Thursday in Spain in a car accident, were honored with a pregame moment of silence.

Cameras showed Al Hilal starters and Portuguese compatriots Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo fighting off tears during the observance.

Field Level Media

