Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after the final matchday of the 2024/25 season on Saturday :

Paris SG 34 26 6 2 92 35 84 - champions

Marseille 34 20 5 9 74 47 65

Monaco 34 18 7 9 63 41 61

Nice 34 17 9 8 66 41 60

Lille 34 17 9 8 52 36 60

Lyon 34 17 6 11 65 46 57

Strasbourg 34 16 9 9 56 44 57

Lens 34 15 7 12 42 39 52

Brest 34 15 5 14 52 59 50

Toulouse 34 11 9 14 44 43 42

Auxerre 34 11 9 14 48 51 42

Rennes 34 13 2 19 51 50 41

Nantes 34 8 12 14 39 52 36

Angers 34 10 6 18 32 53 36

Le Havre 34 10 4 20 40 71 34

Reims 34 8 9 17 33 47 33

Saint-Etienne 34 8 6 20 39 77 30 - relegated

Montpellier 34 4 4 26 23 79 16 - relegated

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Note 2: If PSG win the French Cup, sixth place in Ligue 1 will enter the Europa League, and seventh will go into the Conference League

