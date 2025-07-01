Luis Vazquez, Ramon Laureano and Gunnar Henderson drove in runs in the 11th inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a wild 10-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas. Four-run uprising in 11th carries Orioles over Rangers

Vasquez, who was pinch hitting, produced the game's winning run with an RBI single off Hoby Milner that scored Vasquez. After a walk to Jackson Holliday, Laureano added to the lead with a double his third double and fourth hit of the game to drive in Vazquez.

Henderson then plated Holliday and Laureano to help the Orioles to their second straight win and third in their past four outings. Keegan Akin backed into the victory despite allowing three runs in the 10th inning, with Andrew Kittredge pitching the 11th.

It was the fourth straight extra-inning game for Texas, tying a record set Sept. 16-19, 2002 over four contests in Seattle.

Baltimore got three runs in the third inning. Holliday and Laureano singled to open the frame, and Henderson walked to load the bases. Gary Sanchez then ripped a double into the left field corner and scored all three baserunners as the Orioles built a 3-0 lead.

The Rangers pared the lead to 3-2 in the sixth on Marcus Semien's two-run home run that allowed Corey Seager, who had walked, to jog across the plate in front of him.

Texas tied the game in the seventh with two outs. Michael Helman walked against Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez and stole second, coming all the way home when Sanchez's throw careened off Helman and bounced into left center field. Helman sprinted around third base and scored when Henderson's throw to the plate was booted by Sanchez.

Henderson's two-run home run off Robert Garcia in the 10th inning was followed three batters later by Colton Cowser's solo shot off Shawn Armstrong to give the Orioles a 6-3 lead. But the Rangers' Adolis Garcia re-tied the game with a three-run blast off Akin in the bottom of the frame to push the game to the 11th inning.

Neither starter the Orioles' Trevor Rogers or Patrick Corbin for Texas was involved in the decision. Rogers allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings while Corbin surrendered three runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.