Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1

AP |
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 09:57 am IST

Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Croneworth hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh and Freddy Fermin followed with a two-run homer off Logan Webb as the San Diego Padres backed Yu Darvish in a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1
Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1

Darvish struck out six and didn't walk a batter over six innings, allowing one run on four hits in his seventh start of the season. The right-hander missed more than three months to start the year because of elbow issues. He didn’t make his first start until July 7.

Robert Suarez finished for his MLB-leading 33rd save.

Gavin Sheets doubled leading off the seventh and pinch-runner Bryce Johnson entered, scoring the go-ahead run in San Diego's third straight win.

Rafael Devers tied it on a home run in the sixth. Jackson Merrill broke up a scoreless game with an RBI double in the top half among his three hits

Facing San Diego for the third time this year, Webb was tagged for four runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked one over 6 1/3 innings. The Giants couldn't muster him support a day after being shut out at home 8-0 by the Nationals.

Giants rookie Drew Gilbert blooped a single into shallow left-center for his first major league hit starting the third inning. He was acquired from the Mets on July 31 in the package that sent Tyler Rogers to New York.

He stole second base then was ruled out at third on replay review after the Padres challenged when he was initially called safe.

San Francisco’s Dominic Smith extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games when he led off the second with a single.

LHP Nestor Cortes pitches Tuesday for San Diego opposite Giants lefty Robbie Ray , who tries to end a six-start winless stretch dating to July 3.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On