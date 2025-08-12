SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Croneworth hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh and Freddy Fermin followed with a two-run homer off Logan Webb as the San Diego Padres backed Yu Darvish in a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Freddy Fermin hits two-run homer to help back Yu Darvish as Padres beat Giants 4-1

Darvish struck out six and didn't walk a batter over six innings, allowing one run on four hits in his seventh start of the season. The right-hander missed more than three months to start the year because of elbow issues. He didn’t make his first start until July 7.

Robert Suarez finished for his MLB-leading 33rd save.

Gavin Sheets doubled leading off the seventh and pinch-runner Bryce Johnson entered, scoring the go-ahead run in San Diego's third straight win.

Rafael Devers tied it on a home run in the sixth. Jackson Merrill broke up a scoreless game with an RBI double in the top half among his three hits

Facing San Diego for the third time this year, Webb was tagged for four runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked one over 6 1/3 innings. The Giants couldn't muster him support a day after being shut out at home 8-0 by the Nationals.

Giants rookie Drew Gilbert blooped a single into shallow left-center for his first major league hit starting the third inning. He was acquired from the Mets on July 31 in the package that sent Tyler Rogers to New York.

He stole second base then was ruled out at third on replay review after the Padres challenged when he was initially called safe.

San Francisco’s Dominic Smith extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games when he led off the second with a single.

LHP Nestor Cortes pitches Tuesday for San Diego opposite Giants lefty Robbie Ray , who tries to end a six-start winless stretch dating to July 3.

