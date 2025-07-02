English wing Tommy Freeman scored two tries as a slick British and Irish Lions crushed the Queensland Reds 52-12 on Wednesday to make it two wins from two on their Australia tour. Freeman at the double as Lions sweep past Queensland Reds 52-12

The visitors outgunned the home side eight tries to two in a high-tempo game at Brisbane, building on a 21-12 half-time lead to romp home convincingly.

The last time these two teams met in 2013 the Lions were forced to hold off a determined Queensland to win 22-12.

It was a different story Wednesday as the Lions ran rampant in the second half for a comprehensive win in front of more than 46,000 fans.

Five of the Lions tries came in the second half as the visitors notched their second half-century in a row following a 54-7 win over Western Force on Saturday.

They attacked superbly but the win was set up by some incredible defence, which denied an increasingly frustrated Reds any space to go forward.

The Lions were increasingly comfortable as the match wore on, but it was a far from polished performance with 10 knock-ons costing the visitors at least two tries.

The Reds had started brilliantly, with inside centre Hunter Paisami breaking the Lions line with a scything run to put the visitors on the defensive.

Queensland then went close through number eight Joe Brial, before tighthead prop Jefferey Toomaga-Allen crashed over next to the posts after just eight minutes.

Flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips converted for a 7-0 lead.

The Lions almost struck back immediately when they regathered the kick-off, only for Brial to somehow hold up Bundee Aki when he looked certain to score from a rolling maul.

They went close twice more but were denied by some desperate Queensland defence.

But midway through the first half some slick handling in the backline saw Freeman cross out wide, with Finn Russell converting to level proceedings at 7-7.

The Reds were back in front just five minutes later when scrumhalf Kalani Thomas put a delightful kick through for outside centre Josh Flook to regather and touch down.

McLaughlin-Phillips missed the conversion and Queensland led 12-5, a lead that lasted only four minutes before Irish prop Andrew Porter crashed over under the posts.

Russell's conversion gave the visitors a 14-12 lead after 30 minutes.

It was 21-12 when Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe touched down in the corner and Russell converted from the sideline, with the Reds just holding on at the break.

Queensland needed to start the second half well, but were rocked just after the restart when Lions captain Maro Itoje barged over close to the posts for a 28-12 lead.

As Queensland chased the game, more gaps began to appear and player of the match Jac Morgan grabbing his first try and Freeman his second to put the game beyond the hosts.

Huw Jones charged down an attempted chip kick from Tim Ryan and raced away for a 47-12 lead which became a half-century after the siren when replacement centre Garry Ringrose crossed in the corner.

