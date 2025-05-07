Fresh off walk-off victory, Marlins chase series win vs. Dodgers

It is a well-known fact that the Miami Marlins have the lowest payroll in the major leagues. HT Image

Yet, the Marlins who are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers seem to have a gift for the dramatic.

Miami recorded its majors high-tying fifth walk-off win with a 5-4 victory over Los Angeles in 10 innings on Tuesday.

"It was exhilarating, fun game," Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said.

Miami will turn to right-hander Valente Bellozo to start Wednesday's game. He has yet to face the Dodgers in his career.

Offensively, the Marlins are hoping for more from Jesus Sanchez, who went 2-for-5 on Tuesday to raise his batting average to .230 and his OPS to .630.

"His track record suggests he has been a quality major-league player for a number of years," McCullough said. "The last couple of days, he has hit early .

"It's coming. It's going to turn."

The Dodgers, who have not announced their starting pitcher for Wednesday's contest, have won nine of their past 11 games over the Marlins.

Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman and teammate Shohei Ohtani have been crushing Marlins pitching in this series.

In the first two games, Freeman is 4-for-9 with two homers and four RBIs. Ohtani is 3-for-9 with two homers, four RBIs and one steal.

Freeman's homer on Tuesday was No. 42 in his career against the Marlins. That broke a tie with Ryan Howard and Ryan Zimmerman for the most homers by any player against the Marlins.

"Freddie is an exceptional hitter and an exceptional player," said McCullough, a former Dodgers assistant coach. "He is much more fun to watch when you are on his side."

As for Ohtani, even one of his teammates admits to being a bit intimidated around the superstar who last year became the first 50-homer, 50-steal player in MLB history.

Dodgers rookie infielder Hyeseong Kim said Ohtani is kind to him, but ...

"I would say I'm still not comfortable with him because he's a big star," Kim said through an interpreter. "But he always talks to me first. He always asks me questions, and that makes for a good adjustment."

The Dodgers, who have made the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons, are a well-run machine. This is Dave Roberts' 10th season as the team's manager, and he has already won eight division titles and two World Series.

Of course, none of that happens without amazing talent, including catcher Will Smith, who signed a 10-year contract prior to last season. He has made the All-Star Game in two straight years.

The infield is strongest with eight-time All-Star and 2020 National League MVP Freeman at first and eight-time All-Star and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts at shortstop. Betts was rested on Tuesday but should be back in action on Wednesday.

The Dodgers outfielder suffered a blow on Tuesday when Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the injured list.

"Teo is going to be inactive awhile," Roberts said of Hernandez, who has a groin injury. "A guy who takes professional at-bats and drives in runs he's going to be missed."

