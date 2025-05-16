Menu Explore
'Full-circle moment' as Paige Buckers opens Wings career vs. Lynx

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 06:32 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-DAL-MIN/PREVIEW

Paige Bueckers grew up just outside of Minneapolis, where she shined at basketball and admired the Minnesota Lynx.

HT Image
HT Image

Now, Bueckers is about to make her WNBA debut against the team she grew up watching. The Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and she is eager to start her career Friday night when the teams tip off in Arlington, Texas.

"It's super ironic," Bueckers said. "Life really comes full circle, and God works in mysterious ways. But just to be here in Dallas embracing a new team, a new city, a new organization, and then the opening game being against the dynasty that I looked up to so much growing up, really full-circle moment for sure."

Dallas is hopeful that Bueckers can provide a jolt to a team that went 9-31 last season. She joins a backcourt featuring Arike Ogunbowale, who ranked second in the WNBA last year with 22.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to build upon a stellar campaign in which it went 30-10 during the regular season and reached the WNBA Finals, where it lost in five games against the New York Liberty.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said last season's success would not promise to carry over into this season. She told her players that they would have to earn it if they want to have another shot at a championship.

"That's exactly what we talked about the first day ," Reeve said. "Each iteration of the Lynx is different. Things change. Life hits people. There are a lot of reasons why things aren't exactly the same. So you have to figure out what this team is."

Few would debate Minnesota's talent. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds last season and was runner-up for league MVP. She is back to lead a team that features depth and experience.

"There is pressure ," Collier said. "The pressure is from knowing what we're capable of. But I've always said I like pressure. I think it helps you perform to your best self."

Bueckers might feel pressure to live up to her status as the No. 1 overall pick, but she will have support on the Wings. Some new faces include DiJonai Carrington whom the Connecticut Sun traded to Dallas after she averaged 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds and won WNBA Most Improved Player and Myisha Hines-Allen, who averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds last season with the Washington Mystics and the Lynx.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

