Germany and Sweden both reached the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2025 on Tuesday after respective wins over eliminated Denmark and Poland which maintained both teams' perfect starts in Switzerland. Germany and Sweden reach Euro 2025 quarters with match to spare

The two teams will face off in Zurich on Saturday to decide who tops Group C, with Sweden currently leading Germany 2-1 winners in Basel on goal difference after beating the Poles 3-0.

Lea Schueller fired Germany to victory in the 66th minute as Germany came from behind in Basel to go up to six points and qualify for the next round with a game to spare.

Sjoeke Nuesken drew Germany level from the penalty spot 10 minutes before Schueller's second goal in as many games, cancelling out Amalie Vangsgaard's rocket of an opener for the Danes.

"On a technical level, in terms of play, we struggled a lot. But the other key component that always marks out a German team took over: the fighting spirit, the will to win," said Wueck.

"It was won with our mentality."

Germany could have already been in the lead by the time Vangsgaard scored as Klara Buehl's fine 18th-minute strike was ruled out for Nuesken being offside and interfering with play.

The eight-time European champions were frustrated again in the 40th minute when after being given a spot-kick for a Frederikke Thogersen handball, VAR determined the offence occurred just outside the penalty area.

However VAR was in their favour when referee Catarina Campos was summoned to the pitch-side monitor and saw that Katrine Veje clumsily brought down Linda Dallmann and gave Nuesken her chance to equalise.

From there Germany were uncontainable and Schueller popped up in the right place to stroll onto Jule Brand's easy pass and maintain Germany's perfect start to the tournament.

Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig headed in the goals as the Swedes cruised into the last eight with one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far.

Peter Gerhardsson's team were barely troubled by Poland, led by Barcelona star Ewa Pajor, and if anything look a stronger team than fancied Germany.

Sweden dealt with Poland with the confident air of a team that could cause damage to whoever they face in the next round, with either the winner or runner-up of a tough Group D awaiting.

Veteran captain Asllani, who scored her 49th international goal in her 201st match for her country on Tuesday, wasn't even born when Sweden won their one and only major honour at the four-team 1984 Euros.

td/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.