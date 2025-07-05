ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — Germany was awaiting news Saturday on the severity of captain Giulia Gwinn’s latest knee injury at the Women’s European Championship. Germany awaits news about captain Giulia Gwinn’s latest knee injury at Euro 2025

The 26-year-old Gwinn injured her knee while a making a likely goal-saving tacking on Poland captain Ewa Pajor during Germany’s 2-0 win on Friday. She had to be supported off the field in tears after getting hugs from teammates.

Gwinn, who previously had two cruciate ligament injuries, was to have an MRI in Zurich on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury. Gwinn missed the 2023 World Cup while she recovered from the second cruciate injury.

“We all know Giulia’s history. We’re all, all of us, keeping our fingers crossed that it’s nothing so serious,” Germany vice-captain Janina Minge said. “We have to stand together as a team, to stand with her and hope for the best.”

Jule Brand, who scored one goal and set up the other on Friday, said Gwinn’s injury was a “shock for us all. When Giuli is down then it’s never good because she always gets straight back up again.”

Gwinn tore the ACL in her right knee in a European qualifier against Ireland in September 2020, then suffered the same injury again in her left knee while training with Germany in October 2022.

ACL injuries can vary in severity but can mean as much as a year off if surgery is required.

Already this year, Germany goalkeeper Sophia Winkler and midfielder Marie Müller suffered cruciate ligament injuries.

Germany star Lena Oberdorf, Gwinn’s teammate at Bayern Munich, didn’t make the squad because she’s still working her way back from her knee injury sustained nearly a year ago in a win over Austria.

Bayern’s Carolin Simon missed the 2023 World Cup with the same injury.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.