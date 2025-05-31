Germany qualify, England hit six in Women's Nations League

Germany joined already qualified France in the Women's Nations League semi-finals as England knocked Portugal for six at Wembley on Friday. HT Image

Euro 2022 champions England shrugged off the shock international retirement of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps this week to sweep aside Portugal 6-0 and set up a tantalising decider for Sarina Wiegman's side in the final group game against world champions Spain in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Spain eased past Belgium 5-1 and top their group by two points from England with only the winner of the four top-tier mini-leagues advancing to the semi-finals in October.

Germany booked their ticket to the two-legged semis with a 4-0 rout of the Netherlands.

That left them three points clear of the Dutch.

In the event of the two sides ending up level after Tuesday's closing games the Germans will go through on the basis of their head-to-head results - they drew when they met in the opening game in February.

At Wembley the star of the show was Aggie Beever-Jones, who will forever remember her first ever start at the iconic stadium.

The Chelsea forward scored in the third minute, again in the 26th with a header from Lucy Bronze's cross, and then completed her treble in the 33rd minute.

"I'm absolutely shattered," the 21-year-old Beever-Jones told ITV.

"Coming into this today after a busy season and I got told I was starting and I wanted to help the team as much as I can. I'm absolutely delighted right now," she added.

Joining her on the scoresheet were her club teammate Bronze, whose father is Portuguese, the Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, and Chloe Kelly.

France, who secured their path to the semi-finals on the last matchday, maintained their perfect record beating Switzerland, hosts of July's Euro 2025, 4-0 in Nancy.

Les Bleues were runners-up to Spain in last year's final.

At Euro 2025 their group stage opponents include defending champions England and 2017 winners Netherlands.

Group A4 meanwhile is finely poised, with Sweden and Denmark, who meet on the final matchday, level on nine points, two clear of out of contention Italy.

As well as defining the make-up of the Nations League semi-finals the group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the European qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

