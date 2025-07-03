Jung Hoo Lee singled, doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored two for the San Francisco Giants, who ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix. Giants blow lead but edge D-backs in 10 to end skid

Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-opening home run and Brett Wisely had two hits, an RBI and a run from the No. 9 spot for the Giants, whose skid matched their longest of the season.

Giants starter Landen Roupp was lifted after four-plus innings. He allowed two runs and five hits while striking out four and walking four.

Arizona's Ketel Marte hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth off San Francisco closer Camilo Doval .

Alek Thomas also homered, Geraldo Perdomo had three hits and Jake McCarthy had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who had won the first two games of the four-game series.

Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three.

An infield single up the middle by Heliot Ramos to start the 10th put runners on the corners off Shelby Miller . Patrick Bailey then came through with a sacrifice fly to give the Giants a 6-5 lead.

Doval came back out for the 10th after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. He gave up a flyout that moved automatic runner Blaze Alexander to third, but he struck out McCarthy and Thomas to end the game.

Doval started the ninth looking for his 14th save, but instead blew a chance for the fourth time. He gave up a leadoff single to Perdomo, then a home run into the right field seats by Marte, tying it at 5-5.

Yastrzemski hit Kelly's second pitch of the night for a home run to right field.

Wilmer Flores walked with two outs in the inning, and Lee hit a high fly that bounced off the warning track in right for a run-scoring triple and a 2-0 lead.

Wisely started the fifth inning with a double down the right field line. Rafael Devers came through with a two-out single through the right side, scoring Wisely from second to extend the lead to 3-0.

Thomas came to the plate to start the fifth, and he lifted a full-count sinker over the fence in right to cut the gap to 3-1.

That seemed to rattle Roupp, who walked the next two batters before giving up a single to Marte, loading the bases with no outs and ending his night.

Erik Miller came in and limited the Diamondbacks to a sacrifice fly by Josh Naylor that trimmed the lead 3-2.

San Francisco tacked on two runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Bailey and Wisely to make it 5-2.

McCarthy started the comeback in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single up the middle.

