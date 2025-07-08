Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1

AP |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Casey Schmitt drove home the go-ahead run on a groundball in the eighth inning, Matt Chapman made a headfirst dive into home moments later for another run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Monday night.

Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1
Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1

Orion Kerkering hit Willy Adames with a pitch to start the Giants’ eighth before Chapman’s single advanced Adames to third. Wilmer Flores was also plunked to load the bases for Schmitt.

Tyler Rogers allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the eighth but worked out of the jam for the win. Camilo Doval finished for his 14th save getting J.T. Realmuto to line out on a 95 mph sinker for the first out after a 13-pitch battle before ending it on a 3-6 double play.

San Francisco had also loaded the bases in the second with no outs against lefty Cristopher Sánchez, who then struck out Jung Hoo Lee before an RBI groundout by Luis Matos. That inning, Sánchez issued his first walk in five starts ending a career-best stretch without a free pass.

The Phillies tied the score at 1 in the fifth on a wild pitch by San Francisco starter Landon Roupp.

Schmitt returned for the Giants following a 10-game absence after being hit on the left hand by a pitch June 25.

Philadelphia’s offense went cold. The Phillies had won three of four and five of seven, scoring 29 runs.

With the go-ahead run on first and one out in the fifth, Giants right fielder Matos made a diving catch on Schwarber’s sharp line drive.

Bryce Harper was then called out on strikes to end the threat.

Adames has a season-best eight-game hitting streak after a two-out double in the fifth for San Francisco.

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker pitches against Giants LHP Robbie Ray on Tuesday.

-

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On