Gil's excellent outing helps the Yankees defeat Baltimore 2-0; Cabrera's HR drives in the only runs

BALTIMORE — Luis Gil outdueled Corbin Burnes, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 on Wednesday night. HT Image

Gil allowed two hits and a walk over a career-high 6 1/3 innings in another low-scoring game between the top two teams in the AL East. Baltimore began this four-game series with victories of 2-0 and 4-2, but Gil's performance helped the Yankees ensure they weren't swept.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The game was significant enough that New York used closer Clay Holmes for the final five outs in his longest outing of the season. He struck out Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman with two on to end the eighth, then pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

The teams are back in a virtual tie for first place, with the Orioles percentage points ahead of New York .

Gil allowed five runs in five innings in his previous start at Milwaukee, but he rebounded against a talented Baltimore lineup. He struck out five and never allowed anyone past first base.

Burnes permitted two runs and four hits, striking out six with one walk in his first loss since being traded from Milwaukee to Baltimore this past offseason. The game's only scoring came when Cabrera's line drive down the line in right field barely cleared the wall and stayed fair. The homer was upheld after a short review.

Caleb Ferguson struck out his only two batters in the seventh after relieving Gil. Ian Hamilton started the eighth by issuing a walk and then hitting a batter. After Hamilton retired pinch-hitter Anthony Santander on a foul pop, Holmes entered to face the top of the Baltimore order.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said RHP Gerrit Cole had a “pretty heavy throwing day” Tuesday but was not on the mound. “It sounds like that went well,” Boone said. ... Boone said OF Alex Verdugo might be back Thursday after going on the paternity list.

Orioles: Baltimore put RHP Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday and activated LHP John Means from the IL.

UP NEXT

The Orioles had not announced a starter for Thursday's series finale. LHP Carlos Rodón takes the mound for the Yankees.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.