Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Gündogan has two goals, Haaland scores as Man City routs Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup

AP
Jun 23, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Gündogan has two goals, Haaland scores as Man City routs Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup

ATLANTA — Ilkay Gündogan had a pair of goals, Erling Haaland scored on a penalty and Manchester City locked up its spot in the knockout round of the Club World Cup with a 5-0 rout of Al Ain on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Claudio Echeverri, Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki also scored for City, which is trying to put an encouraging capper on a disappointing season.

The English powerhouse finished third in the Premier League after four straight championships and went down to Real Madrid in the knockout playoff of the UEFA Champions League.

With an entirely new lineup after a 2-0 win over Morocco’s Wydad in the opening group game, Man City produced a dominating performance in Atlanta against an overmatched club from the United Arab Emirates.

The time of possession was a staggering 74% in favor of the English side, which outshot Al Ain 21-5.

Haaland buried the penalty for his 32nd goal of the season across all competitions after a video review found that Rami Rabia took down City's Manuel Akanji in the area on a corner kick. Cherki, one of City's high-profile signings, scored his first goal for his new club in the waning minutes.

The expected result sent Man City and Italian club Juventus to the Round of 16 from Group G. Al Ain has been blown out twice, losing 5-0 to Juventus in its opener.

Manchester City is the reigning club champion, winning the title in 2023 under the former seven-team format.

After Gündogan flicked in an early goal over the head of keeper Khalid Eisa, Echeverri assured this would be an easy night for City in the 27th minute. With a free kick from just outside the area, he curled a shot over the wall that left Eisa frozen on one knee while the ball ripped the back of the net.

Man City will face Juventus on Thursday in Orlando to determine which team claims the top spot in the group. Then the real work begins for both clubs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
