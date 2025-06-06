Golf: Ahlawat and Sharma struggle in Netherlands

Amsterdam, Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma opened their campaign at the KLM Open with disappointing rounds of seven-over 78 each and looked in danger of missing the cut here. HT Image

The Indian pair has struggled since the Hero Indian Open in March this year. However, Ahlawat had shown signs of finding form with a tied 13th finish at the Austrian Alpine Open last week.

Both the players are now placed at tied 141 in the standings with a lot of ground to make up if they hope to make the cut this week.

The first day leader was Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal with an outstanding round of seven-under 64. He started his day on the back nine and made seven birdies on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes.

In the front nine, he picked one shot on the third hole before his sole bogey for the day on the ninth hole to somewhat diminish an otherwise great start to the week. It was the best round of his life.

Ahlawat started his round on the 10th tee and dropped four shots on the 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th holes before bogeying the sixth, seventh and ninth holes.

Sharma began his round on the front nine and dropped two shots with a double bogey on the third hole and had two more bogeys on the seventh and ninth.

On the back nine, Sharma stumbled to another double bogey on the 11th followed by bogeys on the 12th, 15th and 16th holes. However, an eagle on the 18th and last hole of the round reduced the impact.

Leader Gouveia is followed closely by Connor Syme, who returned a six-under 65 to stay within one shot of the leader.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.