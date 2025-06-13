Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Golf-Former caddie-turned-dentist eyes silver lining after rough U.S. Open

Reuters |
Jun 13, 2025 04:21 AM IST

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX, TV):Golf-Former caddie-turned-dentist eyes silver lining after rough U.S. Open

By Frank Pingue

HT Image
HT Image

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, - Former Oakmont caddie-turned-dentist Matt Vogt, who qualified for the U.S. Open last week, could have used some laughing gas after a rough start to the year's third major on Thursday but still walked away thankful for all he had accomplished.

The 34-year-old amateur, who grew up outside Pittsburgh and caddied at Oakmont where he also got to play on Monday nights, had the honour of hitting the first shot of the U.S. Open where he went on to card a 12-over-par 82.

"Honestly, I came in with such optimism for this golf course, but it is so hard. It's just so, so hard," said Vogt. "I'd say in the moment you feel like you get punched in the face but, ultimately, yeah, I'd say it was fun."

Vogt, playing on a golf course considered to be one of the toughest in the world and where many top players also struggled on Thursday, made par on his first two holes before his round started to unravel.

By the time he reached the turn Vogt had two bogeys and a pair of double-bogeys on his card. He added four more bogeys on the back nine before capping his day with a double-bogey.

"You just get behind the eight ball here, and honestly your head starts spinning," said Vogt. "That's what it feels like, your head starts spinning out here, and it just gets away from you."

Vogt, who will need a special second round if he hopes to make the cut, may have walked away from Oakmont on Thursday feeling a bit numb but knows that in the future he will look back on this most incredible week with pride.

"For me to just say it's just another golf tournament would be lying to myself," said Vogt. "Down the road there will definitely be a lot of things to take from today.

"I mean, how could any other golf tournament feel more like this or more full of pressure like this? I mean, it's the U.S. Open. I'm trying to have a silver lining on shooting 82."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
