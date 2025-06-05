Golf-Leishman calls out claims that LIV players can't win majors

SYDNEY, - Australian Marc Leishman has rubbished the idea that players who have defected to the LIV Golf series are ill-prepared to win major championships. HT Image

The former world number 12, who joined LIV in 2022 after winning six U.S. PGA titles, qualified for next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont on Monday to end his three-year absence from the majors.

Leishman grinned when asked about comments made by commentator Brandel Chamblee, who said Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau fell out of contention at last month's PGA Championship because of LIV's format and lack of competition.

"I would disagree with that," the 41-year-old told reporters by video call from the U.S. on Thursday.

"I think the way our schedule is set up actually lends itself to being able to prepare very well for the majors.

"We're playing against great fields every single week on tough golf courses. Yes, it's 54 holes, but it puts a bit of pressure on that first round to get off to a good start because they are a little bit more of a sprint.

"We're still playing a lot of golf away from tournaments, enjoying golf more and I think when you are enjoying your golf and it's not so much of a grind, that lends itself to better play.

"I would probably disagree with Brandel Chamblee ... a lot."

Leishman, whose best finish at a major was a tie for second at the 2015 British Open, felt he could be a title contender in Pennsylvania next week.

"Obviously golf's a funny game and you need a lot of stuff to go right on the right weeks, particularly the major weeks," he added.

"And sometimes even if you do have your good stuff and you make the parts and you get a couple of lucky breaks, someone can still go crazy and beat you so you need a lot of stuff to go right.

"But definitely I feel like that my game is probably as good as it's ever been. My mindset is as good as it's ever been and hopefully I can get the breaks and come out on top."

