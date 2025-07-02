July 2 - Former world number one Lee Westwood will tee off at his first British Open in three years after topping his qualifying event at Dundonald Links in Scotland on Tuesday. Golf-Westwood, Herbert book British Open spots

The 52-year-old LIV golfer finished seven-under in the two-round event, one of four qualifiers held at different venues for the July 17-20 Open at Royal Portrush.

"I've been up since half-past one this morning with jet lag so I was starting to feel it," said Westwood, who flew in from Dallas after playing a LIV event there on Sunday.

Lucas Herbert was another LIV player to book his ticket, topping his event in West Lancashire to join a strong contingent of Australians at the major, including former winner Cameron Smith.

"I’ve made it hard on myself just missing out on qualifying before now, but I’ve finally got there," he told Australian media.

"I had chances in Australia, Macau and New Zealand and I couldn’t finish it off, so it’s definitely tested my patience. I’m glad it’s held out in the end."

Richard Teder celebrated becoming the first Estonian to secure a place at the Open in dramatic fashion.

He blew an initial chance to qualify with a double-bogey on the last hole but grabbed one of the last two spots in a four-man playoff by holing out for an eagle from the fairway.

Ryder Cup icon Ian Poulter and his son Luke both missed out after teeing up at Royal Cinque Ports on England's Kent coast.

Major winner Graeme McDowell was another LIV golfer to miss out at Royal Cinque Ports where British amateur Sebastian Cave was among the five qualifiers.

