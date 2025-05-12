Menu Explore
Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3

AP |
May 12, 2025 04:45 AM IST

Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3

DENVER — Hunter Goodman hit a double, a triple and a home run and had five RBIs on Sunday to help the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

HT Image
HT Image

The Rockies fired manager Bud Black — whose 544 wins are the most in franchise history — earlier Sunday, a day after Colorado lost 21-0 to the Padres. The Rockies promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to interim manager.

Germán Márquez pitched seven innings and gave up a run on three hits.

Goodman's triple off Nick Pivetta drove in two before Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 in the third inning.

Pivetta gave up six runs on seven hits with two walks over four innings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. scored on a groundout by Manny Machado in the first inning. Tatis added an RBI groundout in the eighth and Machado followed with run-scoring single.

Ryan McMahon hit a solo shot in the eighth for Colorado.

Brenton Doyle led off with a single and moved to second when Jordan Beck was hit by a pitch to set up Goodman's three-run home run that gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the first.

The Rockies are off to the worst 40-game start in MLB since the Baltimore Orioles went 6-34 to open the 1988 season.

Chase Dollander is scheduled to start for the Rockies on Monday against Tyler Mahle to kick off a three-game road series with the Texas Rangers. Michael King is expected to take the mound for the Padres against Yusei Kikuchi in the first of a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3
