Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Greene continues hot stretch, driving in 4 runs for 2nd time in a week as Tigers beat Pirates 9-2

AP |
Jun 20, 2025 02:09 AM IST

DETROIT — Riley Greene drove in four runs for the second time in a week, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

HT Image
HT Image

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal improved to 8-0 over his last 13 starts, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Greene, who also had four RBIs in Friday's 11-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, is hitting .333 with 15 RBIs in 16 games in June. He also hit one of Detroit's four sacrifice flies — a total they had only reached once in at least 70 years. They also had four in an 11-inning, 8-7 win against the Baltimore Orioles on June 10, 1985.

Andrew Heaney took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings.

Zach McKinstry had a solo homer in the fifth inning for the Tigers.

Andrew McCutchen had an RBI single in the fifth, and Tommy Pham got a sacrifice fly for the Pirates in the sixth.

Pittsburgh had a chance to get to Skubal early, loading the bases with one out in the first on a single and two walks. However, Skubal struck out Ke'Bryan Hayes and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a fly ball to end the inning.

The Houston Astros were the last MLB team to have four sacrifice flies in a game, doing it in a 14-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on June 13, 2021.

The teams finish the doubleheader at 6:10 p.m., with Pirates ace RHP Paul Skenes facing a Tigers opener. RHP Keider Montero is expected to do the bulk of the pitching.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
