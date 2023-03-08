Grizzlies' Ja Morant under investigation by Colorado Police after instagram video

Police in Colorado are investigating Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he posted an Instagram Live video over the weekend that appeared to show him holding a gun while at a nightclub. The Glendale Police Department confirmed that they are investigating the incident to determine whether Morant violated any gun laws.

According to a source, the incident took place at Shotgun Willie's, a "gentleman's club" in Glendale. ESPN attempted to contact the establishment, but the person answering the phone repeatedly hung up on a reporter.

While Colorado is an open-carry state, it is illegal to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. NBA rules also prohibit players from possessing firearms while on team property or traveling on team business.

The video streamed by Morant did not indicate whether he was under the influence of alcohol, but others in the video were shown drinking. Although police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant's actions, they began investigating the matter on Saturday after learning about the video circulating online.

The NBA is conducting its own investigation, and Morant is currently away from the team. Coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday that the Grizzlies have not yet determined when he will return. The team is set to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.