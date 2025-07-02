Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A

AP |
Jul 02, 2025 05:03 AM IST

Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians placed shortstop Gabriel Arias on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain before Tuesday night's game at the Chicago Cubs and recalled infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus.

Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A
Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A

Rocchio was in Cleveland’s lineup at shortstop and batting ninth for the series opener at Wrigley Field.

Arias was taken off the field on a cart after getting hurt in the third inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team said X-rays were negative and Arias underwent an MRI on Monday.

“It looks like we got pretty lucky," manager Stephen Vogt said. "It looks like a moderate ankle sprain. So we’ll have more information on him when we get back , but it sounds like he avoided some major injury, which is great.”

Arias is batting .231 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 77 games in his first full season as a starter.

Arias went deep into the hole to field a grounder by Masyn Winn with one out, but caught his left spike on the grass and awkwardly rolled his ankle. The ball wound up in left field for a single. Arias immediately grabbed his leg and remained down for several minutes.

Rocchio opened the season with the Guardians, but was optioned to Triple-A on May 12 after batting only .165 with eight RBIs in 35 games. In 41 games with Columbus, he hit .252 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On