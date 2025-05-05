Menu Explore
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee exits against Toronto after 5 innings because of leg cramps

AP |
May 05, 2025 03:16 AM IST

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee exits against Toronto after 5 innings because of leg cramps

TORONTO — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee left Sunday’s start at Toronto after five innings because of cramping in both legs, but said afterward that he doesn't expect to miss any time.

Bibee came to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the sixth inning, but appeared to be in discomfort, lifting his legs several times and calling the trainer out of the dugout.

Left-hander Tim Herrin replaced Bibee, who earned the win in Cleveland's 5-4 victory. Bibee allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits.

“It was definitely a battle outing,” Bibee said. “There was a lot of adversity today. For the most part, not having my best stuff, I feel like I battled pretty well. I got through five, felt like I could have got through six.”

Bibee struck out three and walked two. He left with a 4-3 lead.

“I thought Tanner, without having fastball command, pitched really well," manager Stephen Vogt said. "Probably not as many strikes as he would have liked but I really liked the way he turned it around. I thought the fifth inning was his best and then, unfortunately, he had to come out."

Toronto batters had three hits with runners in scoring position against Bibee, one more than he’d allowed in his first six starts combined.

Bibee said after the game that he was feeling better following treatment. Vogt said he expects Bibee to make his next scheduled start.

“He'll be good to go,” Vogt said.

Bibee also left a July 2024 start against Detroit after five innings because of leg cramps.

“Our medical staff is on it, Tanner is on it," Vogt said of the recurring problem. "He was able to throw almost all of his pitches before it started. We’re going to figure it out.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
