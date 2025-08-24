PHOENIX — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo each homered and drove in three runs, Blaze Alexander also hit a home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-1 on Saturday night. Gurriel, Perdomo each homer, drive in 3 runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-1 win over the Reds

A night after singling in the winning run in the 11th inning in Arizona's 6-5 victory, Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning — his 18th of the season.

Perdomo made it 7-0 in the fourth with his 14th homer — a two-run shot — and added an RBI single in the eighth to help the Diamondbacks win their fourth straight game.

Alexander hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno was 2 for 4 with an RBI in his second game back after missing more than two months because of a broken finger. He homered in his return Friday night.

Jalen Beeks pitched the first inning for Arizona, Nabil Crismatt worked the next four and Jake Woodford threw the last four for his first save.

Cincinnati ace Andrew Abbott allowed a season-high seven runs — six earned — in four innings.

Austin Hays had an RBI single for the Reds in the eighth. Cincinnati has lost three in a row.

Alexander had a an RBI double for Arizona's fourth consecutive hit and third double in the first inning. It made it 3-0.

Perdomo leads major league shortstops with 84 RBIs.

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen was set to start opposite RHP Brady Singer on Sunday in the series finale.

