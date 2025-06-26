Happ hits leadoff HR, Boyd tosses 6 innings to help the Cubs beat the Cardinals 8-0

ST. LOUIS — Ian Happ hit a leadoff home run and drove in three, Matthew Boyd gave up three hits in six scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-0 on Wednesday night. HT Image

Reese McGuire and Kyle Tucker also homered for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Boyd , who struck out three and did not issue a walk, has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last six starts.

Ryan Brasier, Michael Fulmer and Porter Hodge combined to toss three scoreless innings of relief to close out the Cubs’ seventh shutout of the season.

Erick Fedde allowed a season high-tying seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Cardinals.

Garrett Hampson made his Cardinals debut starting in center field before moving to shortstop and tossing a scoreless inning in his second career pitching appearance.

McGuire hit his fifth home run of the season to right-center field to drive in Michael Busch and give Chicago a 4-0 lead in the second.

Dansby Swanson doubled to center field to lead off the second inning and scored on Busch’s RBI single.

Happ hit the first pitch down the right field line for his 10th career leadoff home run and his third this season. Happ has hit nine of his 12 homers this season in a 19-game stretch since June 5.

The Cubs are the only team in the National League and one of three major league teams along with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros who have not had a four-game losing streak this season.

The Cubs will activate LHP Shota Imanaga off the injured list to make his first start since May 4. The Cardinals will counter with RHP Andre Pallante in the final game of the teams’ four-game series Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.