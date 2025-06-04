Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harper homers in return, Turner goes deep twice as Phillies use 6-run 1st to beat Blue Jays 8-3

AP |
Jun 04, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Harper homers in return, Turner goes deep twice as Phillies use 6-run 1st to beat Blue Jays 8-3

TORONTO — Bryce Harper homered in his first at-bat following a five-game absence, Trea Turner went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that ended a four-game skid.

HT Image
HT Image

Harper was back in action after being sidelined with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch. The Phillies went 1-4 without the slugger and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Against the Blue Jays, Harper went 1 for 3 with two walks and scored twice.

Left-hander Christopher Sánchez allowed one run in six innings to win for the first time since May 7.

Addison Barger hit a two-run home run off Maz Lazar, and Davis Schneider hit a solo shot off Sánchez, but Toronto had its five-game winning streak halted.

Barger has homered in four straight games, raising his season total to six.

Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis matched a career-worst by allowing seven runs, six earned, in 1 2/3 innings.

Bryson Stott drew a leadoff walk and Turner followed with a two-run homer. Harper piled on with a 394-foot drive, his ninth. It was the third time the Phillies have hit back-to-back homers.

Max Kepler’s RBI single and Stott’s two-run hit capped the six-run inning, which matched Philadelphia’s biggest of the season.

Turner added a solo homer, his seventh, off Erik Swanson in the eighth inning. It was Turner’s first multi-homer game of the season and the 18th of his career.

Back at third base after filling in for Harper at first, Alec Bohm made a diving stop on George Springer’s grounder in the third, then threw from one knee to get the out.

The Phillies have won 14 of 16 on the road.

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos is scheduled to start Wednesday against Phillies RHP Mick Abel

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Harper homers in return, Turner goes deep twice as Phillies use 6-run 1st to beat Blue Jays 8-3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On