Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hat tricks: Canada and Germany earn third straight wins at ice hockey worlds

AP |
May 14, 2025 02:36 AM IST

Hat tricks: Canada and Germany earn third straight wins at ice hockey worlds

STOCKHOLM — Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the tournament as Canada dominated France 5-0 for its third straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Bo Horvat scored two goals, Brandon Montour scored one and added an assist and Will Cuylle also scored. Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots for the shutout.

Horvat netted the opening goal with a backhand 6:32 into game and Cuylle doubled the advantage on a snap shot from the left circle with 7:49 to go in the frame.

Crosby turned around at the boards and skated toward the goal from the right before roofing a shot to make it 3-0 on a power play with 2:29 remaining in the middle period.

It is the third worlds for Crosby and the first since he captained Canada to gold in 1995.

Horvat added his second on a power play 3:57 into the final period from the right circle. The New York Islanders forward tops the goal scoring table with four goals.

Montour’s slap shot finished the scoring with 8:55 left.

Canada is tied atop Group A in Stockholm with co-host Sweden on nine points. It next plays Austria on Thursday. France has one point.

In Herning, Denmark, newcomer Hungary claimed its first victory, 4-2 over Kazakhstan. Hungary's Janos Hari scored the fastest goal of the tournament 15 seconds into the game.

Earlier, Germany defeated Norway 5-2 for its third straight victory to lead Group B with nine points.

Marc Michaelis and Yasin Ehliz had a goal and an assist each and Wojciech Stachowiak, Joshua Samanski and Frederik Tiffels also scored a goal apiece in Herning.

Andreas Martinsen and Jacob Berglund scored for Norway, which remained without a point.

In Stockholm, Latvia beat Slovenia 5-2 for its second win in Group A. Slovenia is still looking for its first points.

sports: /sports

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Hat tricks: Canada and Germany earn third straight wins at ice hockey worlds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On