WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Darell Hernaiz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Athletics beat the American League-leading Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday night. Hernaiz draws walk-off walk, Athletics beat Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings

Jacob Wilson homered and had a career-high four RBIs, Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and two RBIs, and Shea Langeliers doubled among his three hits and scored two runs.

Eduarniel Núñez made his eighth MLB appearance and got his first career win. The 26-year-old reliever replaced Elvis Alvarado with runners at first and third and two out in the top of the 10th after Zach Mckinstry's single gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Núñez got Javier Báez — the only batter he faced — to strike out swinging.

Will Vest came in to start the bottom of the 10th and gave up two runs — one earned — on a hit and three walks, his sixth blown save in 25 opportunities this season. Soderstrom's RBI single tied the score 6-6 before Vest walked three of the next four hitters.

Wilson hit a three-run home run with two out in the first.

Riley Greene hit a grand slam to center field in the third. Keith hit a solo shot in the fifth that made it 5-5.

Soderstrom singled and drove in automatic runner Brent Rooker to lead off the 10th, moved to second when Wilson walked and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Colby Thomas. Lawrence Butler walked with two out to load the bases before Hernaiz drew the walk-off walk.

Greene's 471-foot shot is tied for the second-longest grand slam by an MLB player, and the longest home run by a Tigers player, in the Statcast Era . Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam 473 feet for the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Tigers RHP Casey Mize is set to pitch Wednesday against Athletics RHP Luis Morales .

