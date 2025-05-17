Menu Explore
Herrera drives in 4, Pallante works 7 strong innings as Cardinals beat Royals 10-3

AP |
May 17, 2025 08:51 AM IST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iván Herrera had three hits and four RBIs, Andre Pallante allowed two runs in seven innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Friday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Willson Contreras doubled twice and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who have won 11 of 12. The Royals have dropped five of six since a seven-game winning streak.

Contreras doubled and scored on a two-out wild pitch by Cole Ragans in the second. Brendan Donovan doubled leading off the fourth and scored on a one-out double by Contreras for a two-run lead. Herrera singled in Contreras to make it 3-0.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered in the fourth against Pallante . Kyle Isbel tripled in the fifth and scored on a balk.

Pallante threw 100 pitches. He gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked none.

Ragans surrendered four runs on five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts. Four Kansas City relievers combined to allow six runs on eight hits.

Herrera doubled and scored on an infield single by Jordan Walker in the eighth.

Ragans departed after a leadoff single by Masyn Winn in the sixth, and Brendan Donovan greeted John Schreiber with a single. Contreras reached on an error by second baseman Jonathan India. Herrera cleared the bases with a double before scoring on a single by Pedro Pagés.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 80-56, including a 49-26 record at Kauffman Stadium.

RHP Miles Mikolas starts Saturday for the Cardinals. The Royals hadn't named a starter after RHP Seth Lugo had his start pushed back with right middle finger inflammation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

