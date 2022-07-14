History beckons Neeraj and India

Never before has such excitement accompanied India on the eve of the World Athletics Championships. Since 1983, when the track and field marquee event was first hosted in Helsinki, India has just one medal—Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003 Paris—from 17 editions.

Making a mark at the world level in athletics has proved to be a herculean task for Indian athletes in the past, but this edition carries a different buzz around it.

It began when Neeraj Chopra heaved his spear for a gold medal under that magical Tokyo night sky. Going into the World Championships in Eugene, India for the first time will have an Olympic champion spearheading the contingent, and a fervent hope to breaking new ground at the historic Hayward Field in Oregon.

Achieving world standards in any athletics discipline might have taken a long time coming, but Chopra’s Olympics gold has given India a massive boost. The 24-year-old will be chasing a rare feat at Eugene. If he wins the title, he will become the first male javelin thrower to hold both Olympic and world titles since Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008-09. Before that, only the Czech great Jan Zelezny achieved the feat in 2000-01 and 1992-93.

To be sure, a medal of any colour from Chopra will be historic —and the increased expectations after Tokyo should not take away from what it means to be on the podium at a Worlds.

Chopra started his season late but seemed to be in top form in the back-to-back events he recently participated in. He was in full flow last month, when he broke the national record twice, and was the season’s third leading thrower (89.94m). The performances mean that he has established himself as a strong contender at the Worlds.

It won’t be easy though.

The formidable field includes world champion Anderson Peters (with a best of 93.07m this season) and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (SB 90.88m). Germany’s Julian Weber (SB 89.54m), 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (SB 89.07m) and Finland’s Oliver Helander (SB 89.83m).

The real wonder is that he is not alone.

Sreeshankar, Sable raise hopes too

Chopra’s success has fuelled the dreams of other Indian athletes. Murali Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, and a host of other youngsters, have stepped up this season —breaking national records and setting the bar high. In long jump and the triple jump, a maximum of three Indians each have qualified. Compared to the last championships in 2019, when only two Indians (Annu Rani in the women’s javelin event and Avinash Sable in the steeplechase) could qualify for the finals in individual events, the trio will be looking to ace the qualification.

“I don’t want to be a leader. Saath me mil kar chalne mein mazaa ayega (It will be exciting to advance together). But if athletes feel my Tokyo gold has inspired them, I consider myself fortunate. A lot of athletes have said the same to me, and it feels really nice,” said Chopra. There will be a second javelin thrower in Rohit Yadav, who has a personal best of 82.54 this season.

The lustre of Chopra’s gold has certainly rubbed on his Tokyo roomie and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is completely transformed since his Tokyo performance where he could land only a below-par 7.69m and finished a disappointing 24.

This season, Sreeshankar has been pushing his limits, and with competition at home from Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya, he has bettered his national mark with a jump 8.36m in April. It is still the second best jump in the world this year, sharing the mark with Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. The 22-year-old jumped 7.92m at the World Indoor Championship in Belgrade, finishing seventh, and won gold (8.31m) at the International Jumping Meet in Kallithea, Athens. He has also trained at the Olympic Stadium in Greece, where he picked the brain of Tentoglou. “It was a great experience this season competing against Tentoglou has given me confidence. I have been working towards world championships and I hope to come out with my best jumps,” says Sreeshankar.

Avinash Sable, too, has been remarkably consistent over the last few years, breaking his national mark multiple times. The 3000m steeplechaser is still not in the top bunch (12th fastest in the world this season) but is fast catching up.

At the Tokyo Olympics, he clocked 8:18.12m in the heats to establish a new national record. He has now lowered it to 8:12.48s—the eighth time he has broken his national mark since 2018—at the Diamond League in Rabat and finished fifth in a quality field. Before Tokyo, Sable preferred to stay in India and train but he was disappointed with his performance at the Olympics and has since trained abroad at Colorado Springs with distance coach Scott Simmons.

“I feel whenever I compete with good athletes, I run my best. In India, I have to run pretty much alone. In steeplechase, running with the crowd and clearing hurdles is a different challenge. I only get that in international competitions. I’m confident that the more I compete in events like this, the more I will benefit,” Sable said recently. “Training with world class athletes has helped in a change of mindset that I can compete with them at a high level.”

Another event that will attract attention is the triple jump in which three Indians will be in action—Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel, and Eldhose Paul. Aboobacker and Chithravel made it through the entry standard of 17.14m, while Paul’s consistency saw him qualify due to his world ranking.