Hong Kong Cyclothon returns in January 2022; virtual race to allow cyclists from over the world

The return of Hong Kong Cyclothon on January 16, 2022 was announced by the Hong Kong Tourism Board recently. This would be a hybrid format event on a new route, with free virtual race from 3rd – 16th January 2022 and a physical event for HK residents on 16th January 2022.

The physical event of Hong Kong Cyclothon will be held on 16th January 2022 and will include the Hong Kong Section of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge (HZMB) for the first time.

“This year’s Hong Kong Cyclothon will not only be the first sports event held on the world’s longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing as it is taking a whole route on the HZMB but also the first time a virtual experience has been incorporated into the event, offering cyclists worldwide who are unable to take part physically a thrilling and immersive experience of racing over the landmark bridge. These special features are a pilot run for future intercity events in the Greater Bay Area, and consolidate Hong Kong’s status as the international tourism event capital in the GBA. I sincerely hope participants from other cities in the Area will come and ride with us in the years to come," said HKTB Executive Director Mr. Dane Cheng.

A free virtual experience emulating the HZMB’s 26-kilometer actual route is introduced and will also allow cyclists from India and the rest of the world that are unable to attend in person to enjoy a simulation of the experience.

The ‘Hong Kong Cyclothon; go virtual’ app was launched on December 28 where users can create their accounts to participate in virtual races. From 3rd-16th January cyclists can utilise their own training bike stations and participate in Virtual Races by pairing their Android devices with smart trainers.

There is no limit on the number of attempts they can make. During the Virtual Races, participants can climb, descend, accelerate, and sweat along the animated route. E-sports elements such as timed acceleration zones are also included to add excitement to the ride.

After completing the Virtual Races, participants can check their time and ranking. The top 20 best-performing global participants will receive e-coupons for professional cycling gear as awards.

