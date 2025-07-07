Head coach Les Kiss included 18 internationals in his combined Australia-New Zealand squad named Monday to face the British and Irish Lions, hoping they can produce "something special". Host of internationals in Australia-New Zealand squad to face Lions

Andy Farrell's tourists meet the invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday for their fifth and final warm-up game before the opening Test against the Wallabies on July 19 in Brisbane.

It is the first time since 1989 that Australia and New Zealand have joined forces, with a host of experienced players recruited.

They include All Blacks David Havili, Shannon Frizell and Hoskins Sotutu, with the Australia contingent led by Marika Koroibete, Pete Samu and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

There are 10 Australian internationals and eight from New Zealand in the squad with a combined 300 caps.

"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to build this squad and it's exciting to see it come together," said Kiss, who felt the full force of the Lions last week when they crushed his Queensland Reds 52-12.

"We have quality coaches and a highly motivated group of players that represent the depth of talent across Australia and New Zealand.

"Each of them has a lot to play for and there's a real sense of anticipation about the unique opportunity in front of us," he added.

"As the first AUNZ side to be assembled in 36 years, we have the chance to do something pretty special in Adelaide."

Kiss, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach next year, is being assisted by former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

AUNZ Invitational squad:

Aidan Ross , AJ Lam , Angus Blyth , Brandon Paenga-Amosa , Daniel Botha , Darby Lancaster , David Havili , Folau Fakatava , George Dyer , Harry McLaughlin-Phillips , Hoskins Sotutu , Jeffery Toomaga-Allen , Jock Campbell , Joe Brial , Joey Walton , Joshua Fusitu'a , Kalani Thomas , Kurt Eklund , Lachlan Anderson , Lukhan Salakai-Loto , Mac Grealy , Marika Koroibete , Matt Philip , Ngani Laumape , Pete Samu , Richie Asiata , Seru Uru , Shannon Frizell , Shaun Stevenson , Tane Edmed

