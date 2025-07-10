Search
Houser tosses 7 solid innings as White Sox end Blue Jays' 10-game winning streak, 2-1

AP |
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 02:39 AM IST

CHICAGO — Adrian Houser tossed seven solid innings, and the Chicago White Sox stopped Toronto’s 10-game winning streak, beating the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday.

Houser won his third straight start. Edgar Quero hit an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth against Toronto starter Eric Lauer , and Chicago stopped the Blue Jays one win shy of their franchise record. Toronto has won 11 straight five times, most recently in August 2015.

Houser, who gave up one run and seven hits, has a 1.56 ERA through nine starts. The right-hander has allowed two earned runs in 26 innings over four outings at Rate Field.

Grant Taylor pitched around a two-out double by Bo Bichette in the eighth, getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out.

Jordan Leasure struck out the first two batters in the ninth before Alejandro Kirk singled. The right-hander then retired Myles Straw on a fly to center for his second save in five chances, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing nine straight at home against Toronto.

Lauer struck out seven in four innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

Chicago scored two in the fourth, after Austin Slater led off with a single. Quero drove him in with a one-out double and came around on a single by Lenyn Sosa, giving the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

Both teams were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Blue Jays: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer makes his fifth start of the season when Toronto opens a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento on Friday. RHP Luis Severino pitches for the Athletics.

White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon gets the ball as Chicago opens a four-game series against Cleveland on Thursday. LHP Logan Allen pitches for the Guardians.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

