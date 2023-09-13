Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr left his girlfriend with a broken vertebra in her neck in brutal assault

It has been revealed that Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. left his girlfriend with a broken bone in her neck after beating and choking her inside a Manhattan hotel. He has been released on $75,000 bail. Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, March 7, 2023, in Houston (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)(AP)

Kevin, 23, allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a 26-year-old former WNBA player, in the face. He is also accused of choking her until she could not breathe, New York Post reported.

The 23-year-old pro baller was apprehended by police at around 6:30 am after receiving a 911 call for an assault. The incident took place at the four-star Millennium Hilton New York Hotel at 1 UN Plaza in Midtown, NYPD and police sources said.

Kysre managed to flee the room, bloody and bruised, and was found by authorities.

Kysre Gondrezick suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck

Kysre told officers that Kevin beat her several times with a closed fist and left her with a deep gash above her right eye, according to prosecutors.

Kevin was charged with assault and strangulation. The complaint says he “forcefully” squeezed Gondrezick’s neck with his hands, “causing her to experience difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and substantial pain.” Kysre was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck. Kevin is due back in court on October 16.

Following the assault, the Rockets said in a statement, “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time."

Acknowledging Kevin’ arrest, the NBA said in a statement through spokesman Mike Bass, "The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information."

In the last season, Kevin signed a four-year contract extension worth $82.5 million, but as per the deal, only the $15.9 million salary for this season is guaranteed. This was structured considering Kevin’s off-court issues in the past.