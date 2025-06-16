How all 14 LIV Golf players fared at 2025 U.S. Open
GOLF-LIV-USOPEN
J.J. Spaun stole the spotlight with his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday, but several LIV Golf players posted top-10 finishes in the third major of 2025.
The effort was led by Tyrrell Hatton, who was disappointed with his tie for fourth after being in contention throughout Sunday before closing with consecutive bogeys. His 3 over total for the tournament equaled that of playing partner and fellow LIV player Carlos Ortiz.
Spain's Jon Rahm was the leader in the clubhouse for a while after pouring in three closing birdies to tie Rory McIlroy for the low round of the day at 67 and climbing to 4 over. He ultimately tied for seventh along with 54-hole leader Sam Burns and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
LIV GOLF FINISHES
Carlos Ortiz, 3 over
Tyrrell Hatton, 3 over
Jon Rahm, 4 over
Brooks Koepka, 6 over
Patrick Reed, 8 over
Marc Leishman, 11 over
It wound up as a very respectable showing for the breakaway league after more than half of its entrants missed the cut at Oakmont.
That included Joaquin Niemann, a four-time winner on the LIV circuit this year, defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who had won the most recent U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2016.
LIV PLAYERS TO MISS THE CUT
Phil Mickelson, 8 over
Cameron Smith, 8 over
Jinichiro Kozuma, 9 over
Bryson DeChambeau, 10 over
Dustin Johnson, 10 over
Joaquin Niemann, 10 over
Josele Ballester, 12 over
Richard Bland, 18 over
Field Level Media
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.