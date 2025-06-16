Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How all 14 LIV Golf players fared at 2025 U.S. Open

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2025 09:36 AM IST

GOLF-LIV-USOPEN

J.J. Spaun stole the spotlight with his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday, but several LIV Golf players posted top-10 finishes in the third major of 2025.

HT Image
HT Image

The effort was led by Tyrrell Hatton, who was disappointed with his tie for fourth after being in contention throughout Sunday before closing with consecutive bogeys. His 3 over total for the tournament equaled that of playing partner and fellow LIV player Carlos Ortiz.

Spain's Jon Rahm was the leader in the clubhouse for a while after pouring in three closing birdies to tie Rory McIlroy for the low round of the day at 67 and climbing to 4 over. He ultimately tied for seventh along with 54-hole leader Sam Burns and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

LIV GOLF FINISHES

Carlos Ortiz, 3 over

Tyrrell Hatton, 3 over

Jon Rahm, 4 over

Brooks Koepka, 6 over

Patrick Reed, 8 over

Marc Leishman, 11 over

It wound up as a very respectable showing for the breakaway league after more than half of its entrants missed the cut at Oakmont.

That included Joaquin Niemann, a four-time winner on the LIV circuit this year, defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who had won the most recent U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2016.

LIV PLAYERS TO MISS THE CUT

Phil Mickelson, 8 over

Cameron Smith, 8 over

Jinichiro Kozuma, 9 over

Bryson DeChambeau, 10 over

Dustin Johnson, 10 over

Joaquin Niemann, 10 over

Josele Ballester, 12 over

Richard Bland, 18 over

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / How all 14 LIV Golf players fared at 2025 U.S. Open
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On