How every LIV Golf player fared at the 107th PGA Championship

A trio of the 16 LIV Golf players in the PGA Championship field posted top-10 results at Quail Hollow, but the breakaway league's major championship drought will extend at least another month after Jon Rahm's late implosion in Charlotte on Sunday. HT Image

The most recent major triumph by a LIV player was Brooks Koepka's win at the PGA Championship two years ago. The next opportunity to snap the drought will come at the U.S. Open.

Here is a breakdown of how each of the 14 players fared at Quail Hollow:

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

After tying for the lowest LIV Golf player at 3-under 139 through 36 holes, DeChambeau climbed into contention by reeling off five birdies through his first 15 holes on Saturday. However, he went 3 over through the closing "Green Mile" to fall six shots back entering the final round. DeChambeau drove the ball incredibly well most of Sunday but was unable to capitalize on the greens. Still, his 1-under 70 was good enough for his second consecutive runner-up at the PGA.

JOAQUIN NIEMANN

Niemann eagled his third to last hole on Friday to make the make the cut on the number, and parlayed that into his best career major finish. A hole-out eagle on the par-5 seventh was part of a 3-under 68 on Sunday that vaulted the Chilean into A T8 his first career top-10 in a major. Niemann's previous best major result had been a T16 at the 2023 Masters.

JON RAHM

The running joke that LIV players only compete for three days doesn't apply here. Rahm hit only three greens on the front nine Sunday but kept himself in contention with his putter. A pair of birdies to begin his back nine saw Rahm briefly pull even with leader Scottie Scheffler. He would later rue the inability to post a birdie on 14 or 15 to apply more pressure before Rahm came undone by going 5 over through the "Green Mile."

RICHARD BLAND

The 52-year-old Englishman equaled DeChambeau by reaching the weekend at 3 under. Bland fell out of contention with a third-round 76, but did battle back with a 70 that included an eagle.

TOM MCKIBBIN

LIV's newest addition reached the weekend at a very respectable 1 under. After moving backward with a 74 on Saturday, McKibbin worked his way back to 2 over before bogeying his final two holes of the tournament.

TYRRELL HATTON

The fiery Englishman was on the first page of the leaderboard before imploding on the 18th hole on Friday, which was his ninth hole of the day. A drive into the water was the start of a triple-bogey that included Hatton spitting at his ball while uttering some expletives. He went 72-77 over the weekend, including three consecutive double bogeys to close out the event.

DAVID PUIG

The young Spaniard made the cut on the number and then posted a very solid 68 to get under par at 2 under through 54 holes. That momentum evaporated with three bogeys through Puig's first five holes on Sunday, and Puig stumbled home with a 7-over 78 on Sunday.

SERGIO GARCIA

The Spaniard rebounded from an opening 75 to make the cut on the number. He might have wished he missed the weekend after carding a 79 on Saturday that was three strokes worse than any other player in the field.

FAILED TO MAKE THE CUT

John Catlin: 3-over 145

Patrick Reed: 4-over 146

Dean Burmester: 6-over 148

Cameron Smith: 7-over 149

Martin Kaymer: 8-over 150

Phil Mickelson: 9-over 151

Brooks Koepka: 9-over 151

Dustin Johnson: 12-over 154

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.