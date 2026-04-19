...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Humanoid robot in China breaks human world record for half-marathon

Humanoid robot in China breaks human world record for half-marathon

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:41 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Beijing, A Humanoid robot made by a Chinese company on Sunday broke the human world record with a timing of 50 minutes 26 seconds in a race alongside amateur runners here on Sunday.

Humanoid robot in China breaks human world record for half-marathon

'Flash,' the Humanoid robot made by China's Shenzhen Honor' Smart Technology Development Co, Ltd, claimed victory at the 2026 Beijing E-Town half-marathon in autonomous navigation, beating the human world record of 57:20, official media here reported.

The men's half-marathon world record was created by Uganda's star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo at the Lisbon Half Marathon in Portugal last month.

Over 100 teams from China, Germany, France and Brazil took part in the race along with human runners.

In terms of competition rules, robots and human runners followed the same route of 21-kms but separate lanes to ensure safety, and the robot's cutoff time was set at three hours and 40 minutes, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly added format this year includes two ways of participation - remote control and autonomous navigation.

 
beijing world record
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Humanoid robot in China breaks human world record for half-marathon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.