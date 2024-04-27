Humpy, Harika and Vaishali to lead India's challenge in FIDE Women's GP

New Delhi, The trio of grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli and R Vaishali will spearhead India's challenge in the 2024-2025 FIDE Women's Grand Prix Series. HT Image

All 14 players have earned their spot in the Women's Grand Prix after fulfilling the qualifying conditions. The remaining six players will be nominated by the organisers of each of the six tournaments.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Among the players participating in the event, there are as many as three women's world champions in classical time control –- Tan Zhongyi , Alexandra Kosteniuk and Mariya Muzychuk . Joining them are former rapid world champions Humpy, Kateryna Lagno and Anna Muzychuk.

The reigning champion, Ju Wenjun, will not take part in the series. She was replaced by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, vice champion of both Women's World Rapid and Women's World Blitz Championships 2018, who was the next in line to qualify by rating according to the April 2024 FIDE Rating List.

In October 2023, FIDE announced the overhaul of the WGP regulations. Compared to the previous series, the upcoming WGP Series features several improvements.

The number of tournaments has increased from four to six and the number of participants has grown from 16 to 20. Besides, the prize money for participants has been increased.

Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of FIDE, congratulated the players who have qualified for the competition and emphasised the importance of the WGP for women's chess.

"One of the key focus areas for FIDE is women's chess. We want more women to play, and we want them to have more events, better events, and better conditions. Our best female players deserve it - and it will also serve as an incentive for the new generation," Sutovsky said in a statement.

"The Women's Grand Prix is one of the most important events for us in promoting women's chess, and we are very much looking forward to the 2024-2025 edition, as we expect more interest from both the public and the sponsors.

"Women's chess is improving, but we need to, want to and will do more."

While Humpy secured a creditable second spot in the women's section of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Vaishali finished fourth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.