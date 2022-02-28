I have to prove myself in every competition: Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen is determined to make every competition count and stay focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having missed out on the Tokyo Olympics after being involved in a selection row with six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, Zareen is eager to prove herself in the ring.

She started the season with a bang, winning the flyweight (52kg) gold at the Strandja international tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday. She defeated Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob, a former world championships bronze medallist, 4-1 in the final. She had stunned Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Cakiroglu Buse Naz of Turkey in the semi-finals.

India won a second gold with Nitu beating Italy’s youth world championships bronze medallist Erika Prisciandro 5-0 in the 48kg final.

“I have to keep winning against the big names and prove myself in every tournament. Or else, nobody will remember me. I don't have medals from major competitions and winning is the only way to keep myself in the mix for the Paris Olympics,” Zareen said from Sofia.

The 25-year-old's biggest medal has been an Asian Championships bronze in 2019. That is also because as a flyweight boxer, she has remained in the shadows of Mary Kom. She lost to Mary Kom in a heated trial bout for a berth in the Tokyo qualifiers.

"Tokyo was not my destiny. I have accepted that and moved on long back. I remain positive and my focus is Paris. It was difficult to train in the last two years during Covid. Now I am getting the opportunities,” said the former junior world champion.

Her biggest victory in Strandja was against Buse Naz, who beat her last year at the Bosphorus tournament. There, Zareen upset two former world champions before losing to Naz in the semis.

“She (Naz) had everything to lose. I had everything to fight for. I had lost to her, so I changed my tactics and tried to block her lead hand. I was not going straight into her but feinting and attacking. A victory against her will give me a lot of confidence.”

The national champion wants to participate in all major competitions this year.

“We have the world championships, CWG, Asian Games, and right after this tournament, we have selection trials back home. So, there is no time to relax. But one step at a time,” said Zareen, who won her second gold in Strandja, after 2019.

A third medal for women came from Nandini, who won the +81kg category bronze.

The men’s contingent drew a blank.

