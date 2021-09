I would bunk school for practice: Sundar Gurjar

Sundar Singh Gurjar is famous for winning many accolades including the recent bronze medal in men’s javelin F46 event for India in the on-going Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. But only few people know Gurjar’s light hearted childhood tales, which are sure to bring a smile to your face. “Mujhe padhne mein itni zyaada ruchi nahi thi. Main padhne mein thoda kamzor tha aur jab maine pehelwan sushil kumar aur boxer Vijender ke medal milne par naukri milna dekha toh maine socha yeh khel sabse badiya hai. Bachha tha toh socha medal laaonga, toh bina padhai ke naukri lag jayega,” he shares.

Gurjar bunked classes to practice shot put and was even caught by his parents! “Main aathvi class mein padhta tha toh maine apne school ke PT teacher se kaha guruji mera padhne mein mann nahi lagta toh aap mujhe khel mein leke chalo. Toh unhone mujhe district level pe khilaya, Aur main poore district mein first aaya tha. Tab mujhe laga tha ki main toh Olympic medal jeet gaya. Maine socha main apne district ka champion bann gaya. Phir toh itna josh aa gaya ki ghar wale bhejte the padhne ke liye school but main baste ko raaste mein rakh kar poore din door chala jaata gaav se ki ghar walo ko pata na chale aur main saare din shot put ki practice mein gola phekta rehta tha. Shaam ko jab chutti ka time hota tha chaar baje toh bag utha ke ghar aajata ki padh ke aaya hun. Aise do-teen mahine continuous mehenat karke main state level mein gold le aaya aur phir maine socha wow main poore Rajasthan ka champion ban gaya aaj. Bahut zyaada khushi hui aur uss din se main school ko raste mein rakh ke poore din mehenat karta tha. Subah jaata tha aur shaam ko aata tha kyunki beech mein aata toh ghar wale maarte ki school se abhi kaise aa gaya. Phir mera national level pe bhi medal aa gaya. Ghar waalo ko teacher ne ek mahine baad bataya ka tumhara ladka ek mahine se school nahi aaya hai. Mujhe khaafi maara lekin tab tak mera state level pe medal aa gaya tha toh unhone mujhe thoda maaf kar diya tha,” shares Gurjar laughing and reminiscing about his journey till date. Gurjar’s coach later convinced him to change his sport to javelin throw.

When asked who is Gurjar’s inspiration, he is quick to take his friend’s name. “Mera inspiration Neeraj Chopra hain. Woh mere saath ka hi hai. Aaj woh world level ka star hai toh bahut achha lagta hai aur kyunki woh dost hai toh inspiration toh apne dost ko hi manoonga. Mere accident 2015 mein hua tha uske pehle main Neeraj Chopra ke saath saath khelta tha. Humne saath training li hai, saath rahe hai,” he shares.

What is the first thing that Gurjar will do once back? “India aa kar main gaav jaake mummy papa se miloonga kyunki mujhe ghar pe gaye hue dhedh saal ho gaye kyunki main olympics ki taiyyariyo mein laga hua tha,” he shares. Gurjar feels happy to have won this medal after his disqualification in Rio Para Olympics despite having given a good performance then,“Even though mera bahut achha performance tha main disqualify ho gaya aur uske baad mera sapna tha ki olympics mein medal jeetoon. Aur ab yeh poora ho gaya.”

