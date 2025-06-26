Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Iloski scores club-record 4 goals, San Diego beats Vancouver, moves past 'Caps atop conference

AP |
Jun 26, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Iloski scores club-record 4 goals, San Diego beats Vancouver, moves past 'Caps atop conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Milan Iloski scored a club-record four goals, Anders Dreyer had three assists and San Diego FC beat Vancouver 5-2 on Wednesday night to move past the Whitecaps into first in the Western Conference.

HT Image
HT Image

Iloski is the third player this season and the 20th in MLS history to score at least four goals in a game.

San Diego has won seven of nine with just one loss in that span and has 36 points, four behind Philadelphia — the points leaders in all of MLS — and one ahead of Vancouver.

Vancouver has lost back-to-back games following an 11-game unbeaten streak.

Tomás Ángel scored for San Diego in the 90th minute.

Iloski's shot from the edge of the box was parried by goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka but Iloski calmly tapped in the one-touch putback from the left side of the area that slipped inside the near post in the 35th minute and then scored on the counter-attack in the 37th to make it 2-0.

Édier Ocampo scored his first career goal in MLS in the 43rd, a first-touch shot off a misplayed ball by San Diego defender Oscar Verhoeven.

Dreyer played an arcing ball-in from the right side to the center of the area, where Iloski scored on a diving header in the 44th minute for the first hat trick in club history and then ran onto a ball played ahead by Dreyer and beat Takaoka one on one to make it 4-1 in the 47th.

Mathias Laborda cut Vancouver's deficit to 4-2 in the 66th minute and Antoine Coupland, who made his MLS debut when he subbed on in the 87th minute, capped the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
