 Imad Wasim's omission from Pakistan team questioned by former players
Apr 19, 2024
Rawalpindi
PTI |
Apr 19, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Rawalpindi, Imad Wasim’s omission has been questioned by former players after the all-rounder was left out of Pakistan team for the first T20I against New Zealand, having come out of retirement to play international cricket again.

Wasim and left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir came out of retirement ahead of the T20 World Cup in June this year after much convincing, but the spin bowling all-rounder did not find a place in the eleven on Thursday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere.

Only two balls were bowled as incessant rains washed out the first T20I here, with Pakistan handing debuts to UAE-based off-spinner Usman Khan, middle-order batter and seamer Irfan Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Former Test player Iqbal Qasim said, “ makes no sense to me, honestly, Imad should have played in place of Shadab Khan."

Mohsin Khan, former player, head coach and chief selector said players such as Imad and Amir must play all games to ‘overcome rustiness’.

“So much hue and cry over bringing back Imad and Amir and they must get maximum matches to overcome their rustiness in international cricket,” he said.

It is known that skipper Babar Azam and Imad do not share a cordial relationship. Babar is said to have left the Karachi Kings franchise in Pakistan Super League because of Imad, who later went on to play for Islamabad United.

Former captain and team director Mohammad Hafeez had claimed that Imad had taken his international retirement after he felt hard done by the team management including Babar.

“Would have made more cricket sense to have Imad who is a left arm spinner and bring more power to the lower batting order compared to Shadab,” another former player said.

However, cricket writer and analyst Omar Alavi believes Babar must take right decisions in his second stint.

“Babar has got a second chance to create his own legacy as Pakistan captain but to do that he has to ensure selection on merit and situational requirement,” Alavi said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to maximise their preparations for the T20 World Cup with series against New Zealand , Ireland and England lined up.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table
News / Sports / Other Sports
