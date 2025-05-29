Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to play Qatar, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

PTI |
May 29, 2025 02:35 PM IST

India to play Qatar, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, The India U-23 men's national team was on Thursday drawn in Group H of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and will play against hosts Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei Darussalam.

HT Image
HT Image

The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

Qatar, the highest-seeded team among the four, will host Group H, with the matches slated to be played between September 1 to 9.

A total of 44 teams were divided into 11 groups of four each. The group winners and the four best runners-up, alongside hosts Saudi Arabia, will complete the cast of 16 teams for the seventh edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will take place in January 2026.

The seedings for the draw were based on a points system derived from the teams' final rankings across the previous three editions of the tournament. India were placed in Pot 3.

India had earlier appointed Naushad Moosa as the head coach of their U-23 national team.

Moosa takes charge from June 1, when the Blue Colts assemble in Kolkata for a training camp, before flying off to Tajikistan to play two exposure matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic .

The India U-23s will utilise all the FIFA international windows to set camp and play exposure friendlies to prepare for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers, the All India Football Federation said.

AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers draw:

Group A: Jordan , Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan

Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar , Afghanistan

Group C: Vietnam , Yemen, Singapore, Bangladesh

Group D: Australia, China , Timor-Leste, Northern Mariana Islands

Group E: Uzbekistan, Palestine, Kyrgyz Republic , Sri Lanka

Group F: Thailand , Malaysia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group G: Iraq, Cambodia , Oman, Pakistan

Group H: Qatar , Bahrain, India, Brunei Darussalam

Group I: United Arab Emirates , IR Iran, Hong Kong China, Guam

Group J: Korea Republic, Indonesia , Laos, Macau

Group K: Tajikistan, Syria, Philippines, Nepal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / India to play Qatar, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On