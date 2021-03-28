Indian derby: All horse power, little human roar expected amid Covid-19

The Indian Derby, the country’s most prominent annual horse racing event held in Mumbai, holds a peculiar place in the city’s sporting calendar. It’s where sport meets the world of betting meets fashion meets entertainment. Each year, this unique amalgamation brings with it some remarkable sights at the Mahalaxmi race course - crowd thronging in large numbers to cheer for the horse they’ve placed their money on; punters jostling to place last-minute bets at the counters ranging from a hundred to tens of thousands of rupees; a few nerds hooked onto the race book containing the details of the participating horses while a few fashionistas flaunt their floppy hats, gorgeous gowns and stylish suits; a majority of the 20,000-plus spectators gathering on the lawn beside the race course as the evening arrives to witness the final stretch of the Derby with the loudest roar reserved for it.

This year, however, that sight will be a lot calmer. The 2021 edition of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, scheduled for Sunday at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), will mostly be behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 situation in the city, with limited entry for spectators as permitted by the government on a "first come first served basis”. It is learnt that only around 200 people will be allowed in each of the first enclosure and the members' box. Also unprecedented will be online betting replacing on-site betting.

Even a watered-down Derby day in Mumbai was uncertain until a few months ago. The Mahalaxmi race course had been turned into a jumbo Covid-19 centre by the BMC last July, with around 900 beds kept on standby to host coronavirus patients. But the BMC began wrapping up the centre - without a single patient - in December. The RWITC then quickly started work on the track and got the Mumbai racing season, which was being held in Pune, back in the city from February. The Derby, usually scheduled for early February, was pushed back by over a month.

“When the tents (for Covid-19 patients) were removed, we got the permission to get the track ready and got the horses to come in from Pune. But it was still touch and go. We weren’t sure even in the beginning of January whether we could hold the Derby in Mumbai or Pune. But we decided to keep it in Mumbai. We were nervous, but we have finally made it,” Zinia Lawyer, committee member of the RWITC who is also a steward, said.

It will be a different Derby, nonetheless. With a large number of horse racing enthusiasts forced to miss live action, the races will be streamed on Paytm First Games and the Facebook and YouTube handles of 1 Play Sports. For the first time in its history, betting will be conducted online, with Paytm First Games being the official portal.

“This will be more of a digital Derby”, Lawyer, who is also the chairperson of marketing, media and public relations at RWITC, said. “At the race course, though, it will be an entirely different feel. The feel of the enthralling race, the shouting, the excitement when the Derby is actually run will be missing. And of course, all the glamour, the hats, the fashion, the ladies and everyone just having a good time. But these are peculiar times. We’re still hoping for an exciting Derby.”

A majority of the jockeys felt the absence of a large crowd would have little impact on the actual race and how they ride it, except that the 12 horses that compete in the Derby might run the race a lot calmer. “Without noise, it can help horses be calmer in the gates (for the start) and therefore race a little better,” jockey Trevor Patel, who will ride SS Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame in the Derby, said in a video posted on RWITC’s Twitter handle. “When there is a lot of crowd, the horses can get a bit excited or a little nervous at the gates, which doesn’t help them in the race. This will be cool and calm.”